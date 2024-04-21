Previous
Hurtigruten by elisasaeter
Photo 3597

Hurtigruten

This old Hurtigruten sailed along the coast from 1964-2021. Now it is a school ship and is visiting Trondheim this weekend.
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
985% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise