Photo 3065
Lighthouse
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
2nd April 2022 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sea
,
landscape
,
lighthouse
,
seascape
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous photo with clouds, lighthouse, and view across the water.
April 7th, 2022
