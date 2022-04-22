Previous
Next
Yellow star-of-Bethlehem by elisasaeter
Photo 3079

Yellow star-of-Bethlehem

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
843% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
This is so beautifully captured, a new to me flower.
April 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise