Previous
Next
Sunset by elisasaeter
Photo 3173

Sunset

Many thanks for taking time to view, comment and fave my work, as always it means a great deal.
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
869% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Wow, stunningly beautiful
August 9th, 2022  
carol white ace
A beautiful sunset.Fav😊
August 9th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
August 9th, 2022  
Elyse Klemchuk
Oh my, how beautiful!
August 9th, 2022  
Shepherdman
Glorious
August 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise