Previous
Next
The piers in Trondheim by elisasaeter
Photo 3268

The piers in Trondheim

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
10th December 2022 10th Dec 22

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
895% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot, looks very cold!
December 10th, 2022  
carol white ace
Beautiful composition and reflections.Fav😊
December 10th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful - but looks so cold!
December 10th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous pov and composition
December 10th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
December 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise