Photo 3335
Open white tulip
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
Tags
white
flower
macro
spring
open
tulip
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and pure looking!
March 13th, 2023
Karen
ace
Exquisite, Elisabeth. A beautiful photograph.
March 13th, 2023
carol white
ace
Beautifully captured.Fav😊
March 13th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely!
March 13th, 2023
