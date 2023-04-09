Previous
Rein Abbey ruins by elisasaeter
Rein Abbey ruins


Rein Abbey was a Roman Catholic religious house for women located in Rissa. Rein Abbey was founded in or shortly after 1226.




9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
