Previous
Next
Råkvåg by elisasaeter
Photo 3363

Råkvåg

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
921% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 13th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Such clarity
April 13th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful shot! fav
April 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise