Previous
A bench by the sea by elisasaeter
Photo 3426

A bench by the sea

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
19th June 2023 19th Jun 23

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
938% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Nice wouldn’t mind sitting there
June 19th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
I'm with Dawn—wonderful spot to sit and contemplate
June 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise