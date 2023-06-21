Previous
Evening in the woods by elisasaeter
Photo 3428

Evening in the woods

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
939% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Gorgeous colours and reflections!
June 21st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Stunning reflection
June 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise