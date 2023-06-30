Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3434
We are not a horse
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
30th June 2023
30th Jun 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
3434
photos
195
followers
192
following
940% complete
View this month »
3427
3428
3429
3430
3431
3432
3433
3434
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
24th June 2023 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animal
,
horse
,
summer
,
sheep
carol white
ace
A super capture
June 30th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close