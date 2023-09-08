Sign up
Photo 3496
Happy birthday to Camilla
My oldest daughter has turned 30 years old. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old.
Tags
nature
,
girl
,
birthday
,
30
,
daughter
,
oldest
