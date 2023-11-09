Previous
Dropping by by elisasaeter
Photo 3522

Dropping by

Just checking in with this photo I took with my mobile when I went into town today.
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
964% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
So very lovely..
November 9th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
Beautiful, such a calm and peaceful river.....but ominous skies !
November 9th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Beautiful
November 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise