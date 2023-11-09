Sign up
Previous
Photo 3522
Dropping by
Just checking in with this photo I took with my mobile when I went into town today.
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
3
3
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3522
photos
192
followers
188
following
3515
3516
3517
3518
3519
3520
3521
3522
Tags
nature
,
reflections
,
cathedral
,
river
,
landscape
,
autumn
,
seascape
,
trondheim
,
nidaros
Rob Z
ace
So very lovely..
November 9th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
Beautiful, such a calm and peaceful river.....but ominous skies !
November 9th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Beautiful
November 9th, 2023
