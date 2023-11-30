Sign up
Photo 3523
Nidaros Cathedral
Checking in again. Went for a walk along the river today to photograph this picture with my mobile phone.
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
7
5
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
30th November 2023 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
reflection
,
winter
,
cathedral
,
river
,
trondheim
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 30th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Lovely...great reflections
November 30th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
So lovely. It's quite similar to the one I posted today!
November 30th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful!
November 30th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
November 30th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
beautiful
November 30th, 2023
Diane
ace
What a wonderful place to walk! Nice view and reflections.
November 30th, 2023
