Nidaros Cathedral by elisasaeter
Nidaros Cathedral

Checking in again. Went for a walk along the river today to photograph this picture with my mobile phone.
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 30th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Lovely...great reflections
November 30th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
So lovely. It's quite similar to the one I posted today!
November 30th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful!
November 30th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
November 30th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
beautiful
November 30th, 2023  
Diane ace
What a wonderful place to walk! Nice view and reflections.
November 30th, 2023  
