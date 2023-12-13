Previous
World Championship Mascot 2025 by elisasaeter
World Championship Mascot 2025

In 2025 there will be the World Ski Championships in Trondheim / Norway. Met the mascot at the Christmas market today.
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Rob Z ace
What a fun image...
December 13th, 2023  
