Photo 3524
World Championship Mascot 2025
In 2025 there will be the World Ski Championships in Trondheim / Norway. Met the mascot at the Christmas market today.
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
winter
world
championship
mascot
trondheim
Rob Z
ace
What a fun image...
December 13th, 2023
