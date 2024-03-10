Sign up
Photo 3563
The piers reflected in the river
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
5
2
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3563
photos
195
followers
189
following
Views
16
Comments
5
5
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
7th March 2024 11:49am
Tags
nature
,
reflection
,
spring
,
river
,
seascape
,
piers
,
trondheim
Liz Gooster
Always love your canal side photos - this one doesn’t disappoint!
March 10th, 2024
Mallory
ace
Incredible reflections
March 10th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous image!
March 10th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Great reflections.
March 10th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful !
March 10th, 2024
