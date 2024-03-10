Previous
The piers reflected in the river by elisasaeter
The piers reflected in the river

10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Liz Gooster
Always love your canal side photos - this one doesn’t disappoint!
March 10th, 2024  
Mallory ace
Incredible reflections
March 10th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A fabulous image!
March 10th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great reflections.
March 10th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful !
March 10th, 2024  
