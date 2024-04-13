Previous
Bakklandet by elisasaeter
Photo 3589

Bakklandet

Bakklandet is a neighborhood in the city of Trondheim. The neighborhood is dominated by small, wooden houses and narrow streets. It is among the major tourist attractions in the city.
In this picture you see a small part of Bakklandet.

13th April 2024 13th Apr 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Photo Details

