Incoming vulture by ellida
Incoming vulture

Today, my partner and I visited the Birds of /Prey centre at Muncaster Castle. This image was taken with a big zoom lens, but after taking the shot, I looked up just in time to duck as the vulture passed overhead.
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

Graham Harcombe

ace
@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
Phil Howcroft
very impressive
August 13th, 2020  
