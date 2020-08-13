Sign up
Photo 368
Incoming vulture
Today, my partner and I visited the Birds of /Prey centre at Muncaster Castle. This image was taken with a big zoom lens, but after taking the shot, I looked up just in time to duck as the vulture passed overhead.
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
Graham Harcombe
ace
@ellida
For me this is a return to 365, which I started when living in Australia (maybe 2010) and continued through to 2014 then had to...
Tags
vulture
,
muncaster
Phil Howcroft
very impressive
August 13th, 2020
