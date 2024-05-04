4th May 2024

I finally got around to starting to pack for our trip to Germany next week. Colin has been packing for about three weeks now!



Later in the afternoon we got ready for an evening out with our friend John and his family at a ‘soft opening’ of a new restaurant called Noci in Richmond Hill. We met in the Victoria Inn on Hill Rise first to get to know everyone and enjoy a half of bitter in my case. Just before 7.00 we crossed the road to the restaurant. The deal was that we could have three courses of our choice but each person on the table had to choose a different option. John generously offered to buy the wine and we managed to get through two bottles of Merlot between the three of us. I started with calamari fritti, then veal and pork Genovese ragu with Monks Head cheese and paccheri. I finished the meal with an Affogato with a side of Frangelico. The food was excellent … it could possibly have been a little hotter but it tasted superb.



It was a lovely evening and afterwards we went back to John’s flat which I have not been to before. It is filled with memories of Luzie who passed away nearly a year and a half ago. We caught the bus back home.

