5th May 2024

I managed a bit more packing this morning before catching a train to Raynes Park. I deliberately caught a train that was easier than I needed to ensure I actually got there in time. In the event I was early so I had time to buy some birthday cards.



I walked around to Sarah’s house in Somerset Avenue for the very last time. She is moving next Tuesday, the day we travel down to Folkestone. There have been some complications with her move so initially she and Patrick will be living for a month in an AirB&B before hopefully making the final move to their house for life in Wareham. We walked with Lillie and Ollie and Ted the dogs up to the Hand in Hand pub on the corner of Wimbledon Common. I have been there a few times but this time we were enjoying a Sunday roast. It was very busy but the food was good and hot. I stuck to lime and soda after being the main participant in the two bottles of wine last night.



It was a lovely last meal in Raynes Park with Sarah, Patrick and Lillie. It was strange to think that I’m unlikely to be catching the train again form Raynes Park - the next time I see Sarah and Patrick (hopefully soon) will be at their new home in Dorset.



Back home rather sadly and back to ironing and packing.

