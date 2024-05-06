6th May 2024



After the sunshine of yesterday, at least in the morning, it is chucking down its rain today. After an early morning collection of the postcards that I had forgotten to deliver to Julia at Card Collection, it was over to St Margarets to deliver Mr Huffkins to his holiday home for a couple of weeks. He is so much better than the first few months or rather nearly a year that we first had him. He actually comes out earlier, doesn’t run away and is almost quite friendly. It always seems quiet when the hamsters go on holiday.



Back again… in the rain and still no parking outside the house. I got a few more things up together but I am pretty much all packed except a few last things which I cannot pack until tomorrow. I cut Colin’s hair so at least he’ll be allowed into Germany now!



I popped out later in the afternoon for a brief break of fresh air, to get lottery tickets for our time away (you never know!) and dinner which was a twelve pound meal deal and I saved £7.75 so good value although we’ll probably save the wine for another time as I don’t want to open a bottle and not be able to finish I before we leave. The hawthorn is out - so pretty but actually not very pleasant smelling!

