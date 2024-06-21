21st June 2024

Following the news yesterday that Waterstones have finally responded to me request to increase the retail price of my cards but with no notice whatsoever, I was on the bus over to Richmond first thing with a wad of freshly printed bar codes! They were expecting em and I discovered that I could manage to stick on the 600+ new bar codes (almost perfectly placed over the originals) in exactly one hour. I had a breath of fresh air walking back along the river to catch the bus from the other side of Richmond bridge.



Then it was back to Twickenham to count stock in The People Hive which has been a rather surprising success with another monthly payment a few days ago. I need to supply another six or so prints and greeting cards which is good news.



Back on the bus to Teddington and my last stop of the morning to Waterstones to apply the new bar-codes and breaking my record in Richmond by managing it in just 50 minutes this time, having a chat with my friend Julie who works there at the same time!



I’ll admit to feeling quite tired at this point after lunch but not wanting to fall asleep, I caught the bus into Kingston to take back the blue-black sandals received a couple of days ago and to get some cards. I also splashed out (or rather my vouchers did) on a new duvet cover and pillow cases with a bumble bee motif as I’m tired of our old and ripped cover. I took the opportunity to change the duvet to our summer one as it is only now in mid June that it has been warm enough to do so!



I was on a roll now and so ‘pulled’ the 80 cards needed to restock Orleans House where I will drop them off tomorrow after Colin’s long awaited hearing test at the West Middlesex hospital tomorrow. I made them up whilst washing television in the evening.

