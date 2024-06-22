22nd June 2024

A big day today as Colin finally has another hearing test to try and get him sorted with hearing aids after he never actually wore the ones he got about five years ago as they were not adjusted properly! That was the good bit, the downside is that his appointment was at the West Middlesex Hospital so all the way over towards Isleworth and Brentford. We arrived early and managed to find a parking space on a road nearby which was helpful as parking was £4 an hour and I was waiting for over 2-hours! The good news is that after all that time Colin returned to the car with ‘devices in place’ and they seemed to be working well to the extent that he is no longer shouting but rather whispering as apparently his voice sounds loud!! Now the challenge to keep him wearing them for now onwards.



After our foray into Isleworth, we drove back via Orleans House as I had a long standing promise to collect unsold Christmas cards (was supposed to go in April!). I collected the cards and delivered some more general greeting cards. Very surprisingly there was plenty of parking right by Orleans House so I decided we should treat ourselves to lunch in the stables and we enjoyed a rather good bacon bap with tea for two. Back home after that - the traffic was beginning to build as it was rugby day in Twickenham.

