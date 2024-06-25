25th June 2024

A busy day in hot temperatures.



First over to St Margarets for Colin’s dentist where he learned that there is a problem with his crown which will have to be replaced.



Next to the golf club for a final meeting with the deputy house manager to discuss the final arrangements for Thursdays summer social (and we enjoyed lunch created by the new chef).



The a brief stop in Hampton Hill to collect some card samples I delivered a couple of months ago but didn’t get around to collecting! There is also a card order for nearly £70 of cards which will be paid for in cash on delivery!



I dropped Colin back home - he couldn’t cope with the excitement - before driving off to Molesey to collect the table pots for Thursday and to deliver more cards. Unfortunately Julia was not in the shop as she is suffering with a bad cold that Roy has a well so I kept my distance to avoid catching anything!



Finally back in the heat - I was really glad of the cars air con. and a cold drink on arrival.

