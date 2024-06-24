24th June 2024

Wow - the temperature is getting higher which is typical. Cool fro the time of year up until last week but now the weather is in the mid twenties and set to rise even more later in the week.



I had to go into Twickenham to deliver more prints and cards to The People Hive which is good news as my prints have been selling well there. I decided to take the bus rather than drive for ease and arrived with one minute to spare. A quick delivery and it was back on the bus to Teddington.



This is a sad and stressful day for residents of Teddington - the local M & S is closing until the end of August for a major redesign and renovations. Despite everyone knowing this for the last month or so, it has only been for a few days that there has been notices in the window telling people this. The shop was pretty empty yesterday but half an hour before it closes today there was basically just two small bays of a range of disparate things left along with a lot in the bakery that wasn’t being reduced. Goodbye M&S and the lovely staff who work there. I believe there may be some form of counselling sessions for Teddington residents to enable them to cope one rather next 7-8 weeks!!