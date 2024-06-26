26th June 2024

It was so hot today. I stayed in as much as possible, phoned a contact about a possible new card outlet in Ham before making up the signage for tomorrows summer social at the golf club.



This is my special photographers waistcoat originally boat for the RNLI boat naming ceremony. I have been asked to take photos of the Teddington Village fair this coming Sunday and to make life easier, it sometimes is useful to clearly indicate that I am photographing for a reason. I’m hoping it will be cooler as too hot to wear this at the moment!