Previous
26th June 2024 by emmadurnford
178 / 365

26th June 2024

It was so hot today. I stayed in as much as possible, phoned a contact about a possible new card outlet in Ham before making up the signage for tomorrows summer social at the golf club.

This is my special photographers waistcoat originally boat for the RNLI boat naming ceremony. I have been asked to take photos of the Teddington Village fair this coming Sunday and to make life easier, it sometimes is useful to clearly indicate that I am photographing for a reason. I’m hoping it will be cooler as too hot to wear this at the moment!
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise