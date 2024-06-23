Previous
23rd June 2024 by emmadurnford
The weather has suddenly realised that it is in fact summer now. The temperature is rising and so although I was working at making up cards this afternoon, it was barbecue time in the evening.
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
