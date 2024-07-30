Previous
30th July 2024 by emmadurnford
30th July 2024

Not that exciting today - in the morning I was washing and then making up cards.

We headed over to Epsom in the afternoon as we really need the petrol cap to be opened as the car is nearly empty of fuel! They managed to do it but for some unknown reason they could not actually officially write a report on that the problem is and we have to drive all the way over to Epsom again next week to get a report and hopefully a replacement of the dodgy ‘actuator solenoid’!

Still, our tomato plants courtesy of Chris are doing well. I just hope the tomatoes ripen before we head off to Hungary and Austria next month.
Emma Durnford

Photo Details

