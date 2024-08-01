1st August 2024

The day started fairly well and I sent four emails to try and ascertain Christmas card orders from various retail outlets as August is my month for making up literally thousands of cards!



We were due to drive to St Anthony’s hospital in Sutton early in the afternoon as Colin had an appointment to look at his bad knee with a view to identifying the cause and suggesting treatment. Just before we head out, I decided I should empty the bins and do the recycling before we went out in case we got back later as we were hoping to have an early dinner at Fulwell golf club of one of their weekly ‘specials’. It was at this point the day took an awful turn…



I can’t actually write all the details as simply writing them down makes my stomach turn. Basically I discovered on taking the bin out the front and pulling the inner liner out of the bin… a multitude of large maggots - I screamed. Colin sorted it outside and washed them away down the outside drain but when we came back in… I’m flash backing here… they were everywhere. Somehow they got behind a piece of skirting that has never been glued onto the wall, under the doormat, everywhere down that end of the kitchen. It was awful. I tried to kill them with bleach and salt and a butter knife. I threw everything out on the lawn. Colin was washing it down outside and I was just shrieking in the kitchen. I can handle most things - spiders, beetles, cat poo, wasps… but not massive maggots. Eventually with a lot of horror, it seemed that the kitchen was clear as I swabbed the floor clean.



I was put off lunch altogether so soon after we headed off in the car to the hospital. I tried to put the morning out of my mind as Colin had an Xray and then we saw the orthopaedic consultant. He was very good although his solution was a partial knee replacement but he did agree in the interim (and Colin is understandably not keen on an operation), to steroid injections so we need to get approval now from Benenden. It was a quicker drive back to Fulwell and we had chosen in our heads our choice of dinner… only to learn the the kitchen does not open late on Thursdays. Todays photo is of the long promised thunder storm approaching and reflects the day well!



We ended up going to Tescos and buying a quick meal deal!

