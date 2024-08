23rd August 2024

I started the great Christmas card session this morning and later in the day took Colin to see the new M&S. He was not at all impressed and thinks there is little different apart from the redecoration - I think it looks nice.



This is a frog that we found in our mini pond. We were rather worried as it looks a bit strange so I fished it out with a net to have a closer look. There’s not an awful lot we can do but we will keep an eye on him/her over the next few days.