24th August 2024

I cracked on making up Christmas cards today and I made a good in-road into the task.



In the early evening we waked around to our friends Richard and Anne who live closely as they had invited us for dinner. It was quite early but the sky was so threatening that we didn’t do out usual trick of trying to arrive bang on time but were a few minutes early to avoid the heavy raindrops that started just as I rang the doorbell. This was definitely a good move as within a few minutes it was hammering down and the next guests to arrive were soaked to the skin.



There were eight of us in total and as usual it was quite a posh dinner but all very nice food, including an interring start of mango and salmon that I need to get the recipe for.



Luckily by the time we came to leave the rain had stopped and it was just a rather humid night.

