24th October 2024 by emmadurnford
294 / 365

24th October 2024

Great news today - I had an email from. Orleans House today and I have been allocated a stand in the Stables Gallery where I wanted and for both of the days which is great news although now I need to make up 480 Christmas cards!

Later in the afternoon Karen and Ian dropped in whilst Colin was out at a physio appointment. Unfortunately I had to head out to my photo club in the evening so I missed out on their meal at the new Turkish restaurant that I have been suggesting we visit for some time - apparently it was very good so I hope we will be visiting soon!

The evenings lecture was very good by Margot Raggett who has spoken a number of times at the club and was introducing her Tiger book. It was an open meeting and for the first time in a while we had nearly forty people attend.
Emma Durnford

Photo Details

