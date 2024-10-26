26th October 2024

The morning I went to the first Teddington Farmers market at the Kings Head in the High Street. Technically it’s not the first as a market ran briefly each Saturday at the other end of the town back in 2017 but it soon folded as visitors got less and less. Fingers crossed the small (but rather pricey market continues with success). On this occasion I don’t buy anything, mainly because the bakery had sold out of most of the delicious cakes!



Later in the afternoon we had a bit f a dilemma as friends had invited us over to their apartment at 7.30pm for ‘cheese and nibbles… not dinner. We compromised with a back sandwich for me and some bacon and grilled tomatoes for Colin. In the event there really was just cheese and biscuits along with a lot of alcohol which I managed to keep down on. We eventually left at quarter to midnight, slightly peckish!



The clocks go back this evening or rather at 2.00am tomorrow morning - todays photo will be the last until next year of the garden in evening light around 5.30pm.

