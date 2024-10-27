Previous
27th October 2024 by emmadurnford
297 / 365

27th October 2024

My favourite day of the year as we get an extra hour in bed - even though we use half of the extra hour resetting all the clocks in the house!

I booked another couple of accommodations in Spain for next year although I’m a bit worried that I may not have booked the parador properly as I want to use a voucher for free breakfasts - hey-ho.

In the afternoon I pulled the 480 Christmas cards that I now need to make up for my spinner for the Orleans shopping weekend. I also counted my mini montages and discovered that I need to order more prints, mounts and cellos so I need to time this carefully to make sure I am here to accept the deliveries and have enough time to make up the prints before the show. This is part of the massive pile of flat cards before they are put together.
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
81% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise