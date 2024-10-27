27th October 2024

My favourite day of the year as we get an extra hour in bed - even though we use half of the extra hour resetting all the clocks in the house!



I booked another couple of accommodations in Spain for next year although I’m a bit worried that I may not have booked the parador properly as I want to use a voucher for free breakfasts - hey-ho.



In the afternoon I pulled the 480 Christmas cards that I now need to make up for my spinner for the Orleans shopping weekend. I also counted my mini montages and discovered that I need to order more prints, mounts and cellos so I need to time this carefully to make sure I am here to accept the deliveries and have enough time to make up the prints before the show. This is part of the massive pile of flat cards before they are put together.