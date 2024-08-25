25th August 2024

I felt a little delicate this morning after last night but not with a headache - more of a sore stomach. I’m a bit worried as my stomach often seems to be sore but it is probably more of an age thing and becoming more intolerant to a lot of wine or acidic things!



Anyway, despite feeling a bit under the weather I carried on and finished making up the Christmas cards for delivery on our return from Budapest and Vienna. If I am lucky to get a stall at the Orleans Christmas shopping weekend in December I’ll need about another 480 made up but I thought I’d save myself the effort until I know whether I have been lucky enough to be allocated a stall! Todays photo is of the delicious apples from our friends tree - they are an original English variety and have so much more flavour than the ones I bought recently.

