26th August 2024 by emmadurnford
26th August 2024

Despite being a Bank Holiday Monday, we did not do much as past experience has taught us that the traffic and crowds can be a nightmare. Instead we spent time working together on a plan for a trio to France and Spain next year. It seems to be quite ‘full-on’ with our usual travel days now full of places to visit on route. It’s shaping up nicely though.

Whilst working in the front room I spotted this fox with no fear at all strolling along the pavement, into front gardens and even stopping for a ‘poop’ literally in the middle of the road. I think there is probably too high a population of them round here now!
