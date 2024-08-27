27th August 2024

Back to work and an effort to reduce the piles of greeting cards in the hall upstairs today. First stop was Waterstones in Teddington where I delivered cards and also put our three of my new graphic design cards. I have no idea who they will do and think they may be ‘marmite cards’ - love them or hate them!



Next it was a journey to Richmond on the diverted bus to deliver the second set of cards to Waterstones. I caught up with the elusive manager who seemed on good form for once and looking forward to trialing the cards.



I was somewhat disconcerted to race for the bus just as it pulled into the bus station, only to be told why the driver to take my time as he didn’t need to see my ‘Freedom Pass’… I jokingly said ‘bloody cheek, I have an oyster card’ and he laughed but I’m not quite sure if he really meant it or not. I must book an appointment with Steph to do my highlights as I had noticed quite a bit of grey in Colin’s photo of me with with a ponytail while I renovated the lettering on his Mum and Dad’s grave!

