28th August 2024

Colin was out to golf early today so I braved up and headed out early to Bushy park for a walk/trot using the new route that Colin had measured out when on his bike. It was a nice change to the usual park run although my knees and ankles ar estill very painful despite the ibuprofen and paracetamol!



Later in the day I needed to dispose of the two overly ripe bananas but I hate waste so I decided to trial a new Mary Berry recipe for banana loaf. Unlike the many failures during lock-down which started off rising well and then miserably sunk once out of the over, this one was a definite winner. It rose so much it touched the light in the oven and once out, it remained risen - result (and I’m deleting the other recipe). Following testing by Colin it was declared an official success.

