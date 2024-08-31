Sign up
244 / 365
31st August 2024
Today I had a few tasks to complete before we go away and to do a stack of ironing which I generally only do when travelling an d then pack everything in cubes so they can become creased again!!
In the afternoon we headed over to Chris and Monika’s as they are kindly looking after our plants and orange tree whilst we are away. Monika made a lovely afternoon tea spread for us.
