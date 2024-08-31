Previous
31st August 2024 by emmadurnford
244 / 365

31st August 2024

Today I had a few tasks to complete before we go away and to do a stack of ironing which I generally only do when travelling an d then pack everything in cubes so they can become creased again!!

In the afternoon we headed over to Chris and Monika’s as they are kindly looking after our plants and orange tree whilst we are away. Monika made a lovely afternoon tea spread for us.
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

Emma Durnford

@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
