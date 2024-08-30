Previous
30th August 2024 by emmadurnford
30th August 2024

I didn’t sleep very well today for some reason and both my stomach and knees were hurting in the night - strange combo.

I headed off to Kingston in the morning to pick up some euros for our trip next week and I also managed to get some socks reduced to the ridiculous price of £4.30 for five pairs!

On my return I started to pull stuff together ready for packing and did the first wash a day early so everything will be dry for packing.

Colin treated us to dinner at Fulwell golf club as they had good list of weekly specials - I went for the tomato and chorizo risotto which was delicious. This is a classic golf club view of the sunset which is sadly getting earlier and earlier as we head towards September and the start of the meteorological autumn.
