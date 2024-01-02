002 - Butterfly in the Sky

I enjoyed my last day off before I went to work and headed over to a neighboring city's town square. Georgetown, Texas, has the loveliest little city center full of art pieces and really sweet buildings and shops. The hardest thing was coming back and deciding between 5 very different shots which to post.



But in the end, I went with this one because in Texas, even though it's winter, you still have a few trees that think it's still autumn and I really liked the overall orange-ness and feel of this one!



Definitely going to be heading back to Georgetown this year for more!