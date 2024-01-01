001 - Cheers to a New Year

I have been waiting for the year to turn over because to me, "New Years" means "new beginnings." And what better thing to begin than a new P365 project? I was here long ago and grew so much in my photography as a result of taking part on this site.



Unfortunately, life got busy and some things had to give. Well, my old camera broke this summer and my husband gave me a new one for my birthday. Still a Nikon, but with so many more bells and whistles than the last one. I thought it'd be pretty much the same, but it's nowhere close! So not only have I been missing shooting as it is, I have a new camera that I'd really like to learn all the ins and outs of.



So I'm back, excited, motivated, and really looking forward to this year. I'm hoping to connect with old friends here and make new ones as well. I just want to dive back into this wonderful community and spend this year learning and creating.



So, cheers to 2024! Happy New Year! Here's to fresh starts!