Previous
8 / 365
008 - Squirrelly
I caught this little guy eyeing me suspiciously at the Sports Park the other day.
Thanks for the comments on my recent photos! Was busy busy today so will catch up on everyone’s stuff tomorrow!
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
Amanda R.
ace
@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
5th January 2024 6:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
squirrel
,
colors”
,
“complementary
