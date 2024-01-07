007 - Nikon

Just a simple one for today for the 52 Week Challenge - week 1's theme is "New" - new year, new beginnings, show us something new.



One of the biggest reasons I dove back into P365 this year was because my husband bought me a new Nikon after my old one accidentally got water damaged this summer and died. The few times I tried it out, it was kind of half-heartedly and I didn't really know what I was doing because I figured this new one would be very similar to the old one...and it's really not.



So thinking about the "new" theme, I wanted to somehow capture something to do with my camera - it's a new item, but also has been the impetus for me taking on a new project, and is also through which I will learn new things!