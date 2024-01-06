Sign up
Previous
6 / 365
006 - P.S. I Love You
A sweet little thing caught my eye yesterday evening at our local Sports Park. I love finding “faces in the wild,” but I love finding “hearts in the wild” even more!
Hope you all have a great weekend!
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
0
0
Amanda R.
ace
@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
Latest from all albums
1
2
3
1
4
2
5
6
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
5th January 2024 6:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
and
,
leaf
,
heart
,
silhouette
,
vine
,
“black
,
white”
