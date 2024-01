028 - Senior Sunday

My daughter's swim team does Senior gifts every year and they're needing us to send some portraits for it. Unfortunately, we have her Senior portraits scheduled for after the deadline of when they're needing pics. So mom with a camera to the rescue! I took her down to our lake park and grabbed some shots with my 50 prime!



I can't believe she's a senior. What am I going to do without her?? 18 years of being my baby girl and my best friend. How do moms cope when their babies move away?