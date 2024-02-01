032 - Swing Bench

My girl had a sick day today, but was feeling a bit better tonight. Since she had been shut up all day in her room, she asked to leave the house for a little bit, so we went to go check out the sunset. She had the perfect spot for it - a place she called "Swing Bench."



Well, we pulled up at 6:07 pm. Sunset was at 6:07 pm. So we barely dashed out of the car to watch it dip below the horizon (I posted the actual sunset in my Extras folder today).



Then we walked down to the Swing Bench, was facing the other way, but was still so pretty and peaceful too. Just one of the places she's discovered in the city that I had no idea about.



I'll definitely want to return to the Swing Bench a little earlier next time, so we can enjoy the sunset, then go swing a bit more. It was a nice time with her tonight and she should be back at school tomorrow, fingers crossed!



And yay - Flash of Red February!