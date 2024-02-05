Sign up
36 / 365
036 - Contrails
Sky was pretty epic tonight and I spotted this in a break between the clouds.
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
0
0
Amanda R.
ace
@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
10% complete
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
4
32
33
34
35
36
5
37
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th February 2024 6:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
sky
,
clouds
,
plane
,
contrails
,
for2024
