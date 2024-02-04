Previous
035 - A Different POV by emrob
035 - A Different POV

Playing around with shot angles on my front porch for today!
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Amanda R.

ace
@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
☠northy ace
I really love this!
February 5th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Reminds me of stairway heaven
February 5th, 2024  
