042 - No Vacancy

Came home from church and spotted something strange looking in the hole of my neighbor's owl box. So I went to investigate and caught this little guy just hanging out.



No idea if maybe he just had too much to eat and can't get out the rest of the way or if maybe it smells inside and he wants some fresh air or what. But he sure was cute!



On a different note, I think one of the neatest pictures I've ever taken was me standing at the base of this tree and shooting up and an actual owl was looking down at me from the owl box. Too bad I took that while I was NOT doing 365! I'm hoping the squirrels will vacate and my neighbor will get an actual owl again someday.